LSP Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,345,000. FirstEnergy accounts for approximately 13.4% of LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,539,000 after acquiring an additional 600,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $9,952,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.10. 84,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,209. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

