Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post $3.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.44. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings of $3.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $11.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $12.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

LOW stock opened at $194.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $135.80 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $174,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,566 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

