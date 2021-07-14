Lossless (LSS) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $422,131.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00115119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00150588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,723.90 or 0.99883912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.33 or 0.00953318 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

