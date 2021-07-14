Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $823.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $96,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,586 shares of company stock valued at $9,307,226. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

