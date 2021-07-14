Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.87. Lindsay reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lindsay stock opened at $160.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $91.41 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,405,000 after buying an additional 45,322 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Lindsay by 22.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,509,000 after buying an additional 155,417 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lindsay by 43.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after buying an additional 88,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lindsay by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,727,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lindsay by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 251,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,914,000 after buying an additional 47,190 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

