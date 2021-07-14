Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden Sells 34,730 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 34,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $558,111.10.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 222,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,617. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

