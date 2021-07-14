Life Sciences Maste Perceptive Acquires 5,507,063 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:NAUT) Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:NAUT) insider Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 5,507,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $55,070,630.00.

NYSE:NAUT opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

