Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.26

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 754526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGD shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price objective on Liberty Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$339.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.60.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Gold Company Profile (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

