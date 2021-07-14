Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Major Shareholder Sells $399,753.64 in Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $399,753.64. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,567. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
