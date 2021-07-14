Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Major Shareholder Sells $399,753.64 in Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $399,753.64. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,567. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 32.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 54,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

