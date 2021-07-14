Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 25,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LXP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 84,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,871. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $41,530,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after acquiring an additional 673,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 667,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

