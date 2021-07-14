LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 154,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LXXGF traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.46. The company had a trading volume of 363,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.52. LexaGene has a 52 week low of 0.40 and a 52 week high of 1.22.

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

