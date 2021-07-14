Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Up 3.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) shot up 3.3% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.64. 25,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,064,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Specifically, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 44,531 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $1,215,250.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,250.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth John Stephon purchased 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,873.75. Insiders sold a total of 722,928 shares of company stock worth $22,259,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $160,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $109,283,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $48,343,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,917,474 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 453,985 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

