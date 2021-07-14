Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Up 2,933.3% in June

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 2,933.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Leonardo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:FINMY opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.15.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

