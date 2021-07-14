LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Gap Down to $60.03

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.03, but opened at $56.00. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $54.51, with a volume of 3,950 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.36.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,879,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

