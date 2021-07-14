Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will announce sales of $4.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.03 billion. Lear reported sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $20.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.64 billion to $20.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.75 billion to $23.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.29.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Lear by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Lear by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lear by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after buying an additional 26,049 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 573.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $170.22. 335,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,461. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

