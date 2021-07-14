Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $70,000 Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Triton International by 50.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,447 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Triton International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Triton International during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Triton International by 36.1% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $94,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,970 shares of company stock valued at $909,493 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. Triton International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $346.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.29 million. Triton International had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

