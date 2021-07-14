Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,783,000 after buying an additional 4,850,690 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after buying an additional 1,642,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $84,347,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

ST stock opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

