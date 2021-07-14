Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,423,000 after buying an additional 199,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 43,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth $17,162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

In other The St. Joe news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $41,790.00. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.