Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $201,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 30.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

GRBK opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.28. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,020.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.