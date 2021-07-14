Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

