Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Sets New 12-Month High at $198.52

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $198.52 and last traded at $197.98, with a volume of 1499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.60.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 20.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,197,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

