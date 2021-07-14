Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Gap Down to $17.33

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.33, but opened at $16.82. Lakeland Bancorp shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 1,392 shares changing hands.

LBAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $836.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

