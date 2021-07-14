Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Insider Kelly Amanda Porcella Sells 3,000 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $35,790.00.

Kelly Amanda Porcella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $35,880.00.

LADR stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. 422,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,964. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LADR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ladder Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.