Kuverit (KUV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $445,492.27

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $445,492.27 and approximately $79.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kuverit has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.89 or 0.00822145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,406,911,226 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

