Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 65.41% and a negative net margin of 97.75%.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

