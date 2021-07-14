Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KRYS. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.37. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 23.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 385,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after buying an additional 73,280 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,111.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,385,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,750,000 after buying an additional 1,271,267 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,043,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 760,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,582,000 after buying an additional 61,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.