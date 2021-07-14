Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Trading Up 3.5%

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.86 and last traded at $58.86. Approximately 508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 702,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

