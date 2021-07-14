Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Takes $655,000 Position in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.52% of Vistas Media Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,042. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

