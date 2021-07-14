Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Takes $208,000 Position in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 0.06% of CHP Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CHP Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

CHP Merger stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 27,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,543. CHP Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

