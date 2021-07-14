Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Invests $2.89 Million in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 289,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $84,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $105,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bespoke Capital Acquisition alerts:

BSPE stock remained flat at $$11.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,233,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,226. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on BSPE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Profile

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bespoke Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bespoke Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.