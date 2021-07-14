Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. reduced its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379,565 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Partners accounts for 1.5% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 9.94% of Focus Financial Partners worth $297,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $2,583,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,534,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.94. 6,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,567. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.48. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.