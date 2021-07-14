Knoll Capital Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Knoll Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,950 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. VMware makes up 0.7% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in VMware by 29.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 2.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in VMware by 9.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at $8,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,141,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,443,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,323 shares of company stock worth $7,605,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.50. 21,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,248. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

