Knight Therapeutics’ (GUD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$7.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.88.

Shares of TSE GUD opened at C$5.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.30. The company has a market cap of C$672.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$4.88 and a 1 year high of C$7.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$46.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.50 million. Analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.169675 EPS for the current year.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman purchased 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.24 per share, with a total value of C$94,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 555,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,910,757.12.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

