Klever Market Capitalization Hits $154.98 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, Klever has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $154.98 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00042241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00114073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00153189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,478.85 or 0.99994163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.95 or 0.00932693 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

