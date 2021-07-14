Kishore Seendripu Sells 13,362 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $564,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 9th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $561,070.38.
- On Friday, June 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $554,656.62.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85.
- On Friday, May 28th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,086 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $496,613.70.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $503,411.70.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $483,310.76.
- On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18.
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24.
Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.01. 356,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $44.05.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
