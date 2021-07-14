Kishore Seendripu Sells 13,362 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $564,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $561,070.38.

On Friday, June 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $554,656.62.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85.

On Friday, May 28th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,086 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $496,613.70.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $503,411.70.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $483,310.76.

On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.01. 356,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

