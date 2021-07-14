Kirsten M. Volpi Sells 5,575 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NYSE:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NYSE:TTEK) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25.
Shares of NYSE TTEK traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.32. 2,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,299. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.51 and a 12-month high of $144.77.
Tetra Tech Company Profile
Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.