Kirk Norman Brown Sells 195,021 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 195,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $8,337,147.75. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Kirk Norman Brown sold 105,966 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $4,457,989.62.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 145,499 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $7,683,802.19.

ZI opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.