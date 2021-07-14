William Blair Begins Coverage on Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinnate Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,071,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,810,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 291.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 900,654 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.