Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KGSPY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kingspan Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

KGSPY opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.51. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $104.24.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

