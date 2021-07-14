Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:KIN) CEO Richard Chin Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:KIN) CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:KIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. 551,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,303. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

