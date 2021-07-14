KeyCorp Weighs in on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $89.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,650 shares of company stock worth $3,255,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

