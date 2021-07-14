KeyCorp Weighs in on DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on DD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.82.

DD stock opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.22. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $87.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,420 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,025,000 after acquiring an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,333,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after acquiring an additional 897,908 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,889,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,886 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.