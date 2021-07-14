KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TME. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,169,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

