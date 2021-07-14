Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following insider buying activity. 127,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,287,451 shares.The stock last traded at $35.25 and had previously closed at $34.98.

Specifically, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 28,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $997,360,000.00. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

