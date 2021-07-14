Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 25th

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:KFFB opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 million, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.52. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative net margin of 96.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

