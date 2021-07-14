Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Trims Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.39. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,631. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.52.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

