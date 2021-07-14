Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Makes New $38,000 Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNV. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2,605.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,722,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,559 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $154,927,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNV. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.75.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $149.91 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.