Karuna Therapeutics (NYSE:KRTX) Trading Down 8.1%

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KRTX) traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $113.42 and last traded at $113.55. 11,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 188,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.62.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $451,720.00. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $455,455.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,125 over the last ninety days.

About Karuna Therapeutics (NYSE:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

