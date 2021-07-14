Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Western Digital by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of WDC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.07. The stock had a trading volume of 125,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

