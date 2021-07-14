Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Sells 330,429 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 330,429 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 5.1% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,701,000 after acquiring an additional 648,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.18. 97,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,602,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

